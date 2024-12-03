Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Heavy rains have lashed several parts of South India, including Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu due to the remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal.

The remnant of storm Fengal moved northwestward after passing as a low pressure area over interiors of Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka. Many areas in Karnataka will experience rainfall in the next 48 years.

As per the IMD till 8 30 am today heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and north Kerala while heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over north interior Tamil Nadu and Heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema.

The MeT department said that it is likely to move west-northwestwards over east-central Arabian sea during next two days. It is likely to maintain the intensity for next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter, the IMD said.

In an advisory to fishermen, the IMD asked them not to venture into the Lakshadweep area from December 3-5, and over southeast adjoining east central Arabian sea during December 4-7.

In a press release by the IMD, an orange alert was also issued for several Karnataka districts, including Udupi, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and Dakshin Kannada, due to the cyclone.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Mullai Muhilan, has announced holidays for schools and pre-university colleges due to the current weather conditions.

Mangaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning causing inconveniences to the people in the city.

Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khader visited the rain-affected districts in Dakshina Kannada and review the situation and take necessary actions.

The remnants of Cyclone Fengal, after making landfall, caused severe flooding in the coastal regions of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Particularly affected was the Sankaraparani River in Puducherry, where over 200 residences in NR Nagar were inundated. The people living in the area remain stranded as the Indian Army along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in rescue operations.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late on November 30 night, between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm IST, with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h. (ANI)

