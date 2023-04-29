Shimla, Apr 29 (PTI) Amid intermittent rain accompanied by chilly winds in Himachal Pradesh, the Met office on Saturday warned of heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms on Monday and Tuesday and predicted a wet spell for the next five days.

The Met office here has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday. It has also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms at isolated places on Sunday and Wednesday.

Light to moderate precipitation accompanied by thunderstorm, lighting and hailstorm is likely during the next five to seven days with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts on Monday and Tuesday as a fresh western disturbance is predicted to affect northwest India from Monday night, the weather office said.

The average minimum temperatures will be below normal and the expected rain and snow may disrupt traffic and other essential services such as power and communication facilities in the low and mid hills, it said.

Sporadic rain occurred in several parts of the state on Saturday with Bajaura being the wettest, recording 28.5 mm rainfall. Mandi recorded 17 mm rainfall, followed by Kufri with 10.5 mm, Sangrah with 8 mm, Shimla with 7 mm, Narkanda with 6.5 mm and Bhuntar with 6 mm.

Stormy conditions and intermittent rainfall have reduced the state's pre-monsoon rain deficit from March 1 to April 29 to four per cent. The region has received 168.9 mm rainfall against a normal of 175.5 mm during the period.

