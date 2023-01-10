Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) IRTS cadre officer Pankaj Uke has been appointed as the chairman of Mormugao Port Trust (MoPT) Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

A 1999 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Uke had been empanelled as a joint secretary of Government of India in 2021.

Uke was on deputation to the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) in 2017 as general manager (operations) and was entrusted with the responsibility of commencing India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

After completing his five-year tenure with the NHSRC, Uke returned to the Railways and was serving as the chief freight transportation manager, Central Railways since September, 2022.

