India News | MHA Notifies Tribunal to Examine Ban on Both Factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Central Government on Monday issued a Gazette notification regarding formation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association.

Agency News ANI| Mar 18, 2024 08:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | MHA Notifies Tribunal to Examine Ban on Both Factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Central Government on Monday issued a Gazette notification regarding formation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs reads that Central Government constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Rampur Court Sentences Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan to Seven Years in Prison in 2016 Dungarpur Demolition Case.

On February 28, MHA declared the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful associations for five years.

The move came after the MHA found that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Also Read | Supreme Court Rejects Gautam Adani Firm’s Plea for over Rs 1,300 Crore as LPS from Rajasthan State Discom.

As per the notification, the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), chaired w.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/world-consumer-rights-day-images-hd-wallpapers-for-free-download-online-wish-happy-consumer-rights-day-with-quotes-greetings-and-messages-to-promote-consumer-satisfaction-5802863.html" title="World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction">World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction

  • Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State
  • Videos
    IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17 IPL 2024: Top Five Highest Run-Scorers In Tournament History Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season 17
    • Close
    Search

    India News | MHA Notifies Tribunal to Examine Ban on Both Factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Central Government on Monday issued a Gazette notification regarding formation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association.

    Agency News ANI| Mar 18, 2024 08:52 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | MHA Notifies Tribunal to Examine Ban on Both Factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

    New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Central Government on Monday issued a Gazette notification regarding formation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association.

    The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs reads that Central Government constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Rampur Court Sentences Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan to Seven Years in Prison in 2016 Dungarpur Demolition Case.

    On February 28, MHA declared the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful associations for five years.

    The move came after the MHA found that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

    Also Read | Supreme Court Rejects Gautam Adani Firm’s Plea for over Rs 1,300 Crore as LPS from Rajasthan State Discom.

    As per the notification, the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

    It also mentioned that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction), or MCJK-S, chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, has been indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chennai Super Kings
    200K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
    200K+ searches
    Atlético Madrid Vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    CSK
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chennai Super Kings
    200K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
    200K+ searches
    Atlético Madrid Vs Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    CSK
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma