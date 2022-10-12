Panaji, October 12: A MiG 29K fighter aircraft on Wednesday crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast, the Indian Navy said. The officials said the aircraft crashed after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. Indian Navy New Ensign 'Nishaan' Unveiled: Here's What It Means (Video).

"Pilot ejected safely and was recovered in a swift search and rescue operation," the official said. The pilot was reported to be in stable condition. Video: ‘Varuna’, India’s First Human-Carrying Drone, Ready To Be Inducted Into Indian Navy Soon.

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. Further details are awaited.

