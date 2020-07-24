Nabadwip (WB), Jul 24 (PTI) Struck by grief over his son's suicide, a man hung himself in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday, police said.

The father and the son were cremated side by side at the Nabadwip burning ghat after the autopsy of the bodies were conducted, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Meeting Over Holding of State Assembly Session Begins: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

On coming to know that his eldest son Dipankar Malakar (30) died after allegedly consuming pesticide on Thursday night, Dilip (58) could not hold his emotions and allegedly hung himself in their home in Majdia Beltala Para, police said.

Dipankar, who worked at a hotel in another state, returned home at Majdia in Nabadwip police station area owing to the lockdown, locals said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Condemns Ashok Gehlot's 'Raj Bhawan Gherao' Call In Strongly-Worded Letter, Raises Security Concern.

His siblings are living elsewhere and their mother died some time back.

With Dipankar having lost his job and Dilip's scrap trading business also not doing well due to the pandemic, they were facing a financial crisis, locals said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)