Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday arrested an associate of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The man was nabbed from Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district during routine checking, they said.

Also Read | Thane: Multi-Storeyed Building Collapses in Bhiwandi, 10 Feared Trapped Under Debris (Watch Video).

One hand grenade and other incriminating material were seized from his possession, a police spokesman said.

The man was identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Amargarh, Tarathpora, he said.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Court Adjourns Framing of Charges Against Aftab Amin Poonawala Till May 9.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhat was working as a terrorist associate for proscribed terror outfit JeM, the spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation initiated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)