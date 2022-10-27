Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Asthan Marg area of Kulgam in which one terrorist was killed, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.

The search operation in the area is still in progress, the official added.

