Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade at a police station in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, adding that no damage was done in the explosion.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the Budgam Police Station in the district headquarter town at around 9.15 pm, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Tributes Paid to RPF Personnel Who Lost Life in Pulwama Terror Attack.

They said the explosive went off at the gate of the police station and no one was hurt in the incident.

Police has cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers, they added.

Also Read | Telangana: TRS Leader’s Son, Aide Arrested for Raping 20-Year-Old Girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)