Thrissur (Kerala), July 10 (PTI): P A Balan Master, Chairman, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (KCMMF) or Milma, died here on Saturday.

He was 74 He was undergoing treatment for cerebral haemorrhage for the past one month. A native of Avinissery here, Master is survived by his wife and two children. A founding leader of Milma, Master had been active in the co-operative sector of the State for over four decades. Serving as the director of KCMMF and its regional unions for the past 30 years, Master played a lead role in the growth of Milma as a dairy major of the country, having a network of over 3,000 primary co-operatives across the State with a million dairy farmers affiliated to them. His dedication and vision had contributed in turning Milma into one of largest co-operative institutions with a turnover of Rs 3000 crore, a statement issued by Milma said. He was Chairman of KCMMF for a period of 5 years.

As vice-president of Kerala Karshaka Congress, he also served as chairman, Ernakulam Regional Union, for two terms. He was a teacher by profession. His experience, empathy and managerial skills came in handy to steer Milma through the challenges during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was popular in the dairy sector as he was the President of Milk Societies Association and a member of the State Cooperative Union.

Before the formation of Milma, he was Director of Thrissur District Milk Supply Union.

