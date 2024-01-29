Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said a budget of Rs 260 crore has been earmarked to build a Marathi language complex in Marine Lines in south Mumbai.

The state Marathi Language and School Education minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2024' being held in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

"The proposed Marathi Bhasha Bhavan at Marine Lines, Mumbai, marks a major step towards centralizing and amplifying efforts for language preservation and promotion. Additionally, plans for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Navi Mumbai to cater to literary figures and a dedicated bhavan at Wai in Satara in memory of Tarkatirtha Pt. Laxman Shastri Joshi underscores the government's focus on cultural spaces," he said.

The minister also announced agreements with three countries to facilitate contributions towards language promotion, while a dedicated annual budget of Rs 50 crore for Marathi language dissemination has been planned.

The Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2024 served as a platform for diverse initiatives towards global Marathi promotion, officials said.

