Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu will handover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a memorandum on development projects to be implemented in the state, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin held consultations with Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on the representation to be made to PM Modi in respect of several projects.

DMK MP Kanimozhi and top officials were present during consultations.

The CM approved the memorandum to be submitted to the prime minister, an official release said.

Since he is in the hospital, Stalin said, he has sent the memorandum through the chief secretary and it will be submitted by Thangam Thenarasu to the PM, who will be in Tamil Nadu on a 2-day visit commencing Saturday night.

