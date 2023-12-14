New Delhi, December 14: The Union Health Ministry has authorised the Pharmacy Council of India (PCl) to perform Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis for the purpose of authenticating the officials, faculty and students on the portal for capturing the attendance of the faculty through biometrics using Yes, No or / and eKYC authentication. A Gazette notification in regard to this was also published on November 23, 2023.

As per the notification, this is permitted for authenticating the officials, faculty and students on the portal; and for capturing attendance of the faculty through biometrics using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility. COVID-19 Guidelines Update: Union Health Ministry Eases Coronavirus Restrictions for International Travelers to India; Check Details.

The Pharmacy Council of India shall adhere to the provisions of Act, Rules, Regulations or Guidelines made thereunder and directions with respect to use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the UIDAI/Central Government from time to time, it added. Health Ministry Initiates CPR Training, Mansukh Mandaviya Participates As Heart Attack Cases Surge (Watch Video).

This measure aims to enhance security and ensure accurate identification within the system to modernise attendance tracking and streamline administrative processes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)