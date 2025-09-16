New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner and more efficient government, the Ministry of Labour and Employment is taking concrete steps to institutionalise Swachhata (cleanliness) and reduce pendency in administration across the Ministry, its autonomous bodies, and field formations, said an official release from the ministry.

Between November 2024 and August 2025, the Ministry undertook multiple initiatives to enhance efficiency and transparency.

A major clean-up drive has led to the removal of 811 outdated and redundant physical files, promoting better organisation and efficiency.

The Ministry has achieved complete adoption of the E-Office platform, eliminating paper-based workflows and enhancing transparency and productivity.

Out of 3,74,997 grievances received, 3,64,383 (around 97 per cent) have been addressed, reflecting the Ministry's unwavering focus on timely service to citizens.

Out of 38,283 appeals received, 37,558 grievance appeals (around 98 per cent) have been successfully resolved, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to responsive governance.

Furthering its Swachhata agenda, the Ministry conducted Swachhata campaigns across more than 500 sites, demonstrating the Ministry's deep-rooted commitment to maintaining hygienic and organized workplaces.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is preparing to launch Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2 to 31, 2025, a month-long initiative aimed at further institutionalizing cleanliness practices and reducing backlogs across all levels of the organization. This campaign will reinforce the Ministry's commitment to responsive governance, transparency, and a citizen-first approach. (ANI)

