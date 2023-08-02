Jind (Haryana), Aug 2 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly raped by her coach and his friend in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place in Sadar police station area on Sunday. Police have arrested the minor's coach while efforts are on to nab the other accused, they said.

Women's police station in-charge Mukesh Rani said that on July 31, a woman from a village had lodged a complaint alleging that the coach, Krishna Kumar, took her 14-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a furniture store in Narwana on the pretext of getting her a 'trial' a day ago. A friend of the coach was already present at the store.

Kumar and his friend took turns to rape the girl while the furniture shopkeeper guarded outside the store during the incident, police said citing the complaint.

The accused threatened the victim of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

Rani said the accused coach has been arrested.

According to police, the girl was getting trained for throwball at an academy where Kumar was her coach.

