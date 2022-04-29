A clash erupted between two groups near Kali Devi Temple, in Patiala on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The National Commission of Minorities (NCM) on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab requesting to send a detailed report on the clash "involving one minority community" in Patiala.

"NCM has taken note of news reports of communal clash involving one minority in Patiala, Punjab April 29, 2022. You are requested to send a detailed report on the matter for consideration of the Commission within 7 days," the letter read.

A curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Patiala where violent clashes took place between two groups earlier today leaving four persons injured. The curfew will remain in force from 7 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday (April 30).

As per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala Nanak Singh, four people have been injured in the clash.

Stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out on Friday afternoon when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march near Kali Mata temple in the city.

The SSP also apprised that the groups did not have permission for the processions.

"Police took suitable action, both the groups were intimated earlier that they aren't allowed to take out a procession. They sought permission but were refused. Four people were injured and an investigation is underway," Nanak Singh said.

Further, he added that due to some rumours, the atmosphere of the procession became tense.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged people to maintain law and order at all costs besides upholding the long traditional love, peace, brotherhood and harmony.

As per an official statement from Chief Minister's office, Mann termed the incident as "highly deplorable" and "extremely unfortunate" and said that it needs to be condemned by one and all in the strictest possible words.

Speaking to ANI, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, "I want to clarify that this unfortunate violent clash in Patiala today was not between two groups but the workers of two political parties - on one side, there were people from Shiv Sena and Congress and on the other side, people from Shiromani Akali Dal."

He said that the anti-social elements of both parties got involved in this clash, created violence and attempted to soil the atmosphere of Punjab.

"Any person attempting to disturb Punjab's peace will not be spared. Police have restored law and order immediately." Chadha said.

Further, the AAP MP informed that several people have been arrested in the matter.

"Punjab government and police will take strict action against those behind this violence. The masterminds of these political parties will not be spared," he said. (ANI)

