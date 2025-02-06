New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, while it was on a routine training sortie on Thursday, according to defence officials.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Shivpuri SP, Aman Singh Rathore, confirmed the incident and stated that the pilots were safe.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

