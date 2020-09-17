Aizawl, Sept 17 (PTI) A day after the BJP blamed the Mizoram government for promoting "VIP culture" by setting up a separate COVID-19 Care Centre for them, state Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana rubbished the claim, saying equal treatment facilities are being provided to all coronavirus patients, irrespective of their age, gender and class.

He termed the allegations levelled by the opposition party as "baseless".

"A 28-bedded new MLA hostel in Aizawl has been declared as COVID-19 Care Centre.

"We have no VIPs in terms of treating coronavirus patients," Lalthangliana said.

On Tuesday the state government had issued a notification designating the MLA hostel in Khatla area as a COVID-19 Care Centre "for VIPs".

However, the government on Wednesday night issued a revised order re-designating the MLA hostel as a COVID-19 Care Centre but dropped the VIP tag.

The BJP had alleged that by setting up the separate facility, the state government was promoting "VIP culture" at a time when the Centre was making efforts to do away with the practice.

"The government has not classified any category as VIP for COVID-19 treatment. All are equal in our eyes," Lalthangliana told PTI.

Accusing the Mizo National Front (MNF) government of being "biased" in its treatment towards officials and important persons, the saffron party had said in a statement that its lone legislator Dr B D Chakma, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, was shifted to Zoram Medical Centre where he is undergoing treatment with other patients.

ZMC in Aizawl is the lone dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state.

Though the MNF is part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) but the saffron party is not a part of the Zoramthanga government in the state.

