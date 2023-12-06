Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 6 (ANI): The National Core Committee (NCC) and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday asked outgoing Chief Minister Zoramthanga to continue as the MNF president.

The decision was taken in the crucial joint meeting of MNF's National Core Committee and Political Affairs Committee held at the party office in Aizawl on Wednesday.

"After defeat in the recent assembly election in the state, Zoramthanga yesterday submitted his resignation letter as the party president, taking moral responsibility for losing the election. The entire issue was discussed in the joint meeting of MNF's National Core Committee and Political Affairs Committee, and we have decided that Zoramthanga will continue as the President of the party, and we ask him to continue it," Tawnluia, Senior Vice President of MNF, told ANI.

He also talked about the party's future course of action and how MNF will carry itself as a strong opposition party in a constructive way.

Meanwhile, MNF has appointed former Minister Lalchhandama Ralte as the leader of its legislature party.

MNF had won 10 out of 40 seats in the recent assembly polls in Mizoram. (ANI)

