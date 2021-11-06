Aizawl, Nov 6 (PTI) Mizoram on Saturday reported 513 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,24,539, a health department official said.

Among the new patients are 162 children, he said.

The death toll rose 445 as five more people succumbed to the infection, he added.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 9.20 per cent from 14.18 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

There are 6,044 active cases in the state at present, while 605 people recovered on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 1,18,050.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 94.78 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.35 per cent.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,577 samples in the last 24 hours.

So far, 5.23 lakh people have received both doses of COVID vaccines in the state.

