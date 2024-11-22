Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were arrested with heroin worth Rs 75 lakh in separate operations in Aizawl, the Assam Rifles said on Friday.

The operations were carried out jointly by the Assam Rifles and the Anti-Narcotics Squad at Dawrpui and Thuampui areas in Aizawl on Thursday, it said.

Also Read | Mpox Scare: Indian Researchers Find New Method To Detect Monkeypox Virus, Declared Global Health Emergency Twice by WHO.

In Dawrpui, 59 gram of heroin worth Rs 42.3 lakh was seized from Lalpeksanga (29) and Lalfamkima (22), both residents of Salem Veng, it said.

In the Thuampui area, a 33-year-old woman identified as Lalchawisangi of Champhai district was arrested with 48 gram of heroin worth Rs 33.6 lakh.

Also Read | NICL Assistant Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The drugs along with the three accused were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)