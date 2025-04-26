Katihar (Bihar), Apr 26 (PTI) Five policemen were injured after a mob attacked Dandkhora police station in Bihar's Katihar district, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma said, "The incident took place when a group of people attacked Dandkhora police station in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday with an aim to free a person arrested in connection with violation of the prohibition laws. The mob entered the campus of the police station and started pelting stones on policemen who were on duty. Five policemen were injured in the incident."

He added that policemen fired in self-defence to disperse the mob.

"The mob could not free the arrested person from police lockup," he added.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack, the SP said.

The injured policemen were taken to the nearest government hospital where their condition is reported to be out of danger.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in the state by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

