Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) A mob of 60 to 70 persons was booked on Sunday for allegedly manhandling Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in the Pune Municipal Corporation premises a day earlier, police said.

No arrest has been made in the incident, which took place when Somaiya had come to the civic body complex to speak about alleged irregularities in the contract of a jumbo COVID-19 hospital, an official said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504 on the complaint of local BJP leaders, said Shivajinagar police station inspector Vikram Gaud.

On Sunday, Somaiya told reporters outside the civic headquarters that he had submitted an application to the municipal commission and mayor about a health care firm obtaining the contract to run a jumbo COVID facility by giving "fake documents".

