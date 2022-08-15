New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector of Delhi Police caught a man who was trying to escape after allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a person in central Delhi's Kamla Market, officials said on Monday.

According to police, one Ashish Patel was waiting at Kamla Market bus stand Sunday evening when two people approached him and one of them snatched his mobile phone and ran towards a roundabout.

Acting swiftly, sub-inspector Kiran Sethi ran behind the snatchers and caught one of them.

"The accused has been identified as Washi (30), a resident of Chandni Mahal," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The snatched mobile phone was seized from his possession. The accused was previously involved in two cases of snatching, she said.

