New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel on Sunday said that a mock drill should be held ahead of the upcoming Vice-Presidential election to familiarise first-time Members of Parliament with the voting process and minimise the chances of invalid ballots.

Speaking to ANI, SP Singh Baghel said, "Before the Vice-Presidential election, a mock drill should be conducted to understand the entire process. Many people who have become MPs for the first time do not know whether the election will be held through a ballot, a machine, or other means. Therefore, this should be known, as it reduces the possibility of votes being invalidated."

Also Read | Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol Taken for Immersion at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty Amid Emotional Farewell by Thousands of Devotees (Watch Videos).

The election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 7, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The VP is elected through an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)