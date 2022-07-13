New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte as the two leaders discussed India-EU relations, regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed India-Netherlands ties, including strategic partnership on water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, potential for bilateral cooperation in high-tech and emerging sectors, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The two leaders also exchanged views on India-EU relations, regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

In a tweet, Rutte said, "Good to speak once again to Indian PM @narendramodi about the strong partnership between our two countries and about ways of expanding it. Naturally, we also discussed the war in Ukraine and its impact on matters like food security. Cooperation remains essential."

Responding to Rutte on Twitter, Modi said it is always a pleasure speaking to "you, my dear friend".

India-Netherlands strategic partnership on water, cooperation in agriculture and high-tech areas adds new dimensions to the outstanding bilateral relationship, Modi said.

"Was also pleased to exchange views on other important regional and global issues," he added.

With regular high-level visits and interactions, India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in the recent years.

The two prime ministers held a virtual summit on April 9, 2021 and have been speaking regularly, the statement noted.

'Strategic Partnership on Water' was launched with the Netherlands during the virtual summit.

This year, India and the Netherlands are jointly commemorating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. This special milestone was celebrated with the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the Netherlands from April 4-7.

