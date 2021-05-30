Amravati, May 30 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has said the people of the country are reeling under inflation due to the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government, which completed seven years in office on Sunday.

Wadettiwar led a demonstration wherein Congress workers wore black badges against the Centre.

He said the Modi government has failed to handle the pandemic situation.

"Barring two industrialists, all other 130 crore people of the country have been devastated by the ill-governance of PM Modi," Wadettiwar told reporters.

The minister said the prime minister had blamed the first wave of the pandemic on Tablighis by trying to give it a communal colour and hosted 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat.

"PM Modi turned a blind eye even after there was an alarming spurt in the number of coronavirus positive cases and deaths during the second wave. Even at this time, he remained busy in the Assembly polls," alleged Wadettiwar.

"Life has become extremely difficult for 130 crore people of the country who are reeling under inflation. Repeated increase in prices of fuel, cooking gas and other commodities have made life a hell for the people for which the PM and his government are responsible," the Congress leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)