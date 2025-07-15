New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Monday addressed the 63rd Foundation Day celebration of the Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) in New Delhi as the chief guest.

Addressing the occasion, Shah said that the 63rd Foundation Day of the Bharat Vikas Parishad is a very important day for those who desire India's development from an Indian perspective. He said that if any organization runs undisputedly for 63 years, it is a significant achievement in itself.

He further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged before the countrymen to make India a Viksit Bharat by the year 2047 and a leader in the world in every field.

"This pledge has imagination and resolve as well as an action plan to prove the pledge," Shah said.

He said that Modi Ji has placed five goals before everyone, which include the goal of a Viksit Bharat, freedom from every form of slavery, pride in our heritage, a sense of unity and solidarity and building a sense of duty among citizens. Shah said that Bharat Vikas Parishad has been working like a 'Sevak' on these five goals for a long time.

Amit Shah said that this is the 11th year of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, emphasising, "Historians will write about these 11 years of Modi Ji's tenure in golden letters."

He said that in the past 11 years, bank accounts of more than 55 crore people were opened, pure drinking water was provided to 15 crore houses, and toilets were constructed in more than 12 crore houses.

Shah said that gas cylinders were provided to more than 10 crore houses, and more than four crore people were given their own houses. Crores of loans were given under the Mudra Yojana, out of which two-thirds of the loans were given to women to empower them to connect them with the development of the country. He said that women's power is being promoted through 'Lakhpati Didi'. (ANI)

