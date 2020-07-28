New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will on Thursday jointly inaugurate Mauritius' new Supreme Court building which has been constructed with Indian assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place through video-conferencing in the presence of senior members of the Mauritian judiciary and other dignitaries from both the countries.

Also Read | RPF Personnel in Maharashtra Saves Passenger From Running Over by Train at Kalyan Railway Station; Watch Video.

The building has been constructed with Indian "grant assistance" and will be the first India-assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis, the MEA said.

The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the ‘Special Economic Package' of USD 353 million extended by India to Mauritius in 2016.

Also Read | Uttarakhand's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 6587 With 259 New Infections Reported Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The project has been completed within schedule and below expected costs, the MEA said.

The building is spread over an area of more than 4700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built up area of around 25,000 sqm.

The building flaunts a modern design and green features with focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency.

The new building will bring all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius into a single building improving its efficiency.

In October 2019, Prime Minister Modi and the PM of Mauritius had jointly inaugurated the Phase -I of the Metro Express Project and the new ENT Hospital project in Mauritius, also built under the special economic package.

Under Phase-I of the Metro Express project, construction of 12 km of metro-line was completed in September last year, while work on its Phase -2 envisaging 14 km of metro-line is ongoing, the MEA said.

Through the ENT Hospital project, India assisted in construction of a 100-bed state-of-the-art ENT hospital in Mauritius, it said.

The successful and timely completion of India assisted high quality infrastructure projects in Mauritius shall also create greater opportunities for Indian companies in Mauritius and in the region, the MEA said.

The new Supreme Court building will be an important landmark in the city centre symbolising the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)