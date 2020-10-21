Narendra Modi Pay Homage Who Laid Down Their Lives in the Line of Duty (Photo Credits: @narendramodi)

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

In his message on Police Commemoration Day, Modi said from preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/69gkT1yH24 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

"We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," he tweeted.

The prime minister added, "Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered."

