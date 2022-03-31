New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged MPs retiring from the Rajya Sabha to share their experiences gained in the House with people across the country and inspire coming generations.

Bidding farewell to 72 Rajya Sabha members retiring till July, the prime minister said experience has its own importance, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.

Also Read | Apple Allows Dutch Dating Apps To Use 3rd-Party Payment Options on App Store.

"When experienced people go, the responsibility of those remaining increases and they have to take the House foward...," Modi said. "In the 75th year of India's independence, our great men have given us a lot, and now it our responsibility to make our contribution to the nation," the prime minister added.

"I urge the retiring members to inspire our coming generations," he said.

Also Read | India Reports 1,225 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Active Caseload at 14,307.

Of the 72, 65 retiring members represent 19 states while seven are nominated members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)