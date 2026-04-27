Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Former Cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Prof. M Kodanda Rama Reddy on Monday took oath as members of the State Legislative Council.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has nominated the Congress leader Azharuddin and Telangana Jana Samithi founder Kodanda Rama Reddy. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy administered the oath of office.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Government in Bihar, Accuses It of Misleading 'Jeevika Didis' With Unfulfilled Election Promises.

Mohammad Azharuddin thanked the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud for the opportunity.

"I thank the Almighty. I also thank the CM for giving me this opportunity to become an MLC. I have the highest respect and confidence in our CM. I also thank our PCC President. I have been rewarded for this because I have worked hard for the party. I want to see the development of minorities and the whole of Telangana," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Temperature Today Hits 42.1?C as Yellow Alert Continues; IMD Predicts Relief, Thunderstorms From April 28.

Former cricketer Azharuddin was sworn in as a Minister in October last year. As per the rules, he is required to become a member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months of taking the oath, with the deadline set to expire on April 30.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

Mohammed Azharuddin is a former Indian cricket captain. He currently serves as the Minister for Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare in the state government. Azharuddin joined Congress in 2009 and was elected as a member of parliament for Moradabad. He was appointed as the Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in 2018.

Kodanda Rama Reddy founded Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) in March 2018. He was also a member of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), which was formed with the goal of achieving a separate Telangana state. He is a retired Professor of Political Science. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)