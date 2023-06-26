Ahmedabad, June 26: The advancement of the southwest monsoon saw several parts of Gujarat receiving heavy rainfall on Monday, with more showers expected over the next three days, officials said.

In the 36-hour period ending at 6pm, Umargam taluka in Valsad received a massive 262 millimetres of rain, a release from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said. Monsoon 2023 Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Six Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Mumbai in Past 24 Hours.

The SEOC release said 121 mm rain was recorded in Mahemdavad taluka of Kheda, 110mm in Nadiad taluka of Kheda, 101 mm in Vapi taluka of Valsad, 83 mm in Morbi, 75 mm in Ghogha taluka of Bhavnagar, 69 mm in Dhandhuka taluka of Ahmedabad and 65 mm in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar. Monsoon 2023 in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon’s Further Advance, Very Heavy Rainfall in East, Northwest Soon, Says IMD.

Low-lying areas, roads and underpasses in Nadiad, Morbi, Umargam and Vapi towns saw knee-deep waterlogging that affected traffic movement, officials said.

In its forecast issued during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'heavy to very heavy rain' in isolated places in Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat on Tuesday.

"The southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of Gujarat and conditions are favourable for it to further advance during the next two days. Heavy rain could occur in isolated places in Arvalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Surat, Tapi, Junagadh and Gir Somnath on Tuesday," the IMD forecast said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said 'heavy rain' may occur at isolated places in Navsari, Valsad, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Bharuch and Surat.

