Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The cumulative loss report released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA)of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday revealed that the landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, electrocution, and fatal falls triggered by relentless rainfall were the leading causes of the 61 rain-related fatalities across districts, including Mandi (17), Kangra (14), Kullu (4), and others.

Mentioning the break-up of rain-related deaths, the report revealed Mandi had 17 deaths, Kangra 14, Kullu 4, and Hamirpur and Chamba had 7 and 3, respectively. Remaining deaths occurred in Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, KinnaThe rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed a total of 105 lives from June 20 to July 14, 2025. This comes along with 44 deaths owing to road accidents, according to the SDMA. "A total of 61 deaths have occurred due to natural causes such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning, while 44 people have died in separate road accidents during the same period," the SDMA report confirmed.ur, and Lahaul-Spiti.

In addition to this, road accident fatalities included, seven deaths in Kullu, 6 in Chamba and Solan, Kinnaur five deaths, while Bilaspur, Kangra, Shimla, and Mandi recorded 3-4 deaths each.

The SDMA report further highlighted widespread damage to public infrastructure, including roads, water schemes, and power lines. The total monetary loss reported across sectors has exceeded ₹78 crore. Mandi district alone has reported damages worth over ₹10 crore.

The monsoon has also caused a total of 293 houses to be thoroughly damaged, and 91 partially damaged homes, over 22,000 animal losses, including 21,500 poultry birds.

Besides that, the region also faced significant crop loss in agricultural and horticultural belts. Emergency response teams remain on high alert across the state, and restoration efforts are underway, particularly in severely affected districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra.

