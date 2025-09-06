Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of an intense monsoon, with the death toll this season touching 360, including 197 in rain-related incidents and 163 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In its morning report on Saturday, the SDMA said that 1,001 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-305, and NH-505), remained blocked due to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods. Power supply was disrupted in 1,992 distribution transformers (DTRs), while 472 water supply schemes were out of service across the state.

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has triggered fresh road blockages in multiple districts, with Kullu (225), Mandi (205), Shimla (212), and Chamba (166) among the worst affected. Disruption to electricity supply was most severe in Kullu (867 DTRs), Shimla (454), and Mandi (308), while water supply interruptions were highest in Shimla (226 schemes), Mandi (78), and Kullu (63).

The SDMA report noted that incessant rain has hampered restoration work in several remote and high-altitude areas, particularly in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and upper Shimla. National Highway 505 remains closed between Lossar and Batal in Lahaul-Spiti due to heavy landslides, while key stretches in Kullu and Mandi are seeing recurring blockages.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable zones to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and comply with advisories. Restoration teams from the Public Works Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, and Jal Shakti Department are working round-the-clock to restore connectivity and essential services. However, officials caution that unstable slopes may cause further delays. (ANI)

