New Delhi, July 18: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday with the election for the 15th President of India. During the session, the Centre is likely to announce 24 Bills including the Press Registration Periodicals Bill, 2022. While the Opposition has listed 16 issues that include; Federalism coming under strain; the Agnipath scheme; rising prices and uncontrolled inflation for discussion during the monsoon session.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President. The Session will begin at 11 am today.

On the first day of the monsoon session, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up, sources said. Hours before the beginning of the Parliament Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called upon the Members of Parliament to hold a meaningful discussion on topics related to the public. Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Govt to Table Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill in Rajya Sabha Today.

"The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am. It is the expectation of the people of the country that there should be a meaningful discussion in the House on the subjects related to them. Members should think and communicate positively on the issues of the country's interest. Hope all the parties will contribute to this by enriching the dignity and decency of the House," Lok Sabha Speaker said in a tweet.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday while seeking the cooperation of all sections of the House during the monsoon session beginning sought a 'farewell gift' in the form of a meaningful and productive session, said sources.

According to sources, on behalf of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge listed 16 issues for discussion during the monsoon session. These include; Federalism coming under strain; Agnipath scheme; Rising prices and uncontrolled inflation; Declining labour force participation rate; EPFO interest rates; Declining credibility of organizations like the Election Commission, CBI, CVC; External threats to national security; hate speeches; undemocratic actions against opposition leaders; Increasing crime in Jammu & Kashmir and attacks on Kashmiri pundits and Reservations in the promotion and in private sector etc.

Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022. The bill is pending in the Lok Sabha. The new bills to be newly introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon session include The Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022.

The Government of India is all set to bring in legislation to regulate the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2019, which will include the Digital News Media industry for the first time.

Among them, the most crucial is The Press Registration Periodicals Bill, 2022.

The Bill seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 which covers the ambit of newspapers and printing presses in India. This is the first time that digital media in India will have regulations. If the Bill is cleared, digital media will be regulated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The other bills on the government agenda include the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (in respect of State of Assam), The Mediation Bill, 2021 (with Standing Committee chaired by Shri Sushil Kumar Modi); The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination) and the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination).

The other bills are Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination), the Pesticide Management Bill, 2020 (report of Standing Committee under examination).

The First Batch of Supplementary Demand for Grants (General) and the connected Appropriation Bill will also be presented in the upcoming session.

The panel which scrutinised the biodiversity Bill is in the process of submitting its report in the upcoming session. This committee was chaired by BJP member Dr Sanjay Jaiswal. Presidential Elections 2022 Live Updates: Stage Set As Yashwant Sinha, Droupadi Murmu Lock Horns Today.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place in this session. The Presidential polls will be held on July 18 while the Vice Presidential polls will take place on August 6. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end on July 24 while the term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10. The monsoon session of parliament will conclude on August 12.

