Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin on August 17, the state government said on Monday.

A decision to this effect was taken at the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to a statement issued here.

The government said it will be the second session of the state's legislative assembly and legislative council this year.

The last session of the legislature was held between February 18 and March 4, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)