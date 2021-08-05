New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Amid the uproar by Opposition parties on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

On Thursday, the House was adjourned multiple times.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Woman in Andheri Loses Rs 4.3 Lakh to Fraudster Whom She Met on Social Media.

As the House commenced its proceedings at 11 am today post adjournment on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman addressing the House said, "Hon'ble members, yesterday a very unfortunate incident took place after the adjournment of the House for the day. One of the Members of Rajya Sabha who was earlier suspended from attending the meeting of the House for the day under Rule 255 of the Rajya Sabha rules, tried to enter the House and on being stopped by the security guard of the House, the member broke the glass of one of the doors of the inner lobby of the Rajya Sabha chamber."

"A lady security officer from the Parliament Security Service was hit by the glass piece and got injured. She has lodged a complaint under the consideration of the Hon'ble Chairman. This behaviour of the member is highly deplorable and condemnable," he added.

Also Read | Gujarat: Married Tabla Player Stalks Ex-Girlfriend, Arrested by Police.

A Parliament Security Services (PSS) officer suffered minor injuries on Wednesday when Arpita Ghosh, one of the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, broke the glass pane of a wooden door of the Rajya Sabha by smashing her mobile phone in a bid to forcibly enter the Upper House of Parliament.

The incident took place when the six suspended TMC MPs tried to forcibly enter the Rajya Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned at 3:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 5 pm on Thursday due to the continuous ruckus by the Opposition.

As the Opposition continued its protests against the government on its demands including a probe into alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware, the Upper House of Parliament passed three bills on Wednesday.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)