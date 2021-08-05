Rajkot, August 5: The Gujarat police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old married man for allegedly stalking his former girlfriend. The accused, identified as Kasam Iqbal Khumbhia, is a tabla payer and resident of Jamkhambhaliya in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. He was in romantic relationship with the complainant, a singer, in recent past. Gujarat Man Murdered by Estranged Wife, In-Laws After He Tried to Persuade Her To Start Living With Him Again.

Khumbhia and the complainant fell in love when they were working together for an orchestra. She snapped ties with him when he got married to another woman a few months ago, according to a TOI report. But Khumbhia allegedly insisted to continuing their relationship. He would send messages to her through social media, the report added. Recently, the singer got engaged. Madhya Pradesh: Stalker Kills Woman by Slitting Her Throat on Bhopal-Bound Train Near Sehore; Arrested.

But Khumbhia kept sending messages to her and allegedly started stalking her, the woman alleged in her complaint. Tired of the harassment, she lodged a complaint. Based on her complained, the police booked Khumbhia under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 354 (d) (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman).

Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were also added in the FIR launched against Khumbhia. Cops then initiated an investigation and eventually arrested him. He was being questioned and cops were conducting further investigation.

