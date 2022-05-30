Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Punjab government on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sanjiv Berry, requesting him to conduct an inquiry on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder by a sitting Judge of the High Court.

Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary of Home Affairs and Justice Department, in his letter wrote, "The Government is very concerned about this serious incident and would like to get to the root of the issue to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. I have been directed to convey the request of the Hon'ble Chief Minister for the Hon'ble Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court to get conducted an enquiry headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard."

This comes after Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, wrote to Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding that the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court.

He also demanded an apology from the Punjab DGP for relating the incident to the gang war and the officers who made public the orders regarding the withdrawal of security should be held accountable.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

Condemning the terrible incident, Mann said that he has already issued directions to the police for a thorough investigation of the case in a prompt and result-oriented manner.

Punjab Chief Minister on Monday ordered an inquiry into the decision to reduce the security of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was murdered in broad daylight on Sunday.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said, "The Chief Minister has already ordered an inquiry at the highest level to enquire into the aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility."(ANI)

