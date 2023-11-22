Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], November 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday launched the National Education Campaign "New Education for New India" organised by Brahma Kumaris at Kilasama Mini Stadium in Sambalpur, Odisha.

On this occasion, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared the stage with Madam President on Wednesday.

Addressing the launch event, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Education is a key to making India a developed nation by 2047. We have to choose between human intelligence and artificial intelligence".

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that education has always played an important and transformative role in society building.

She highlighted that moral and human values like service, equality and sympathy are the foundation of our culture and youth should be familiar with these great ideals. They should take care of their elderly parents and people from the deprived sections of society to make a better society.

She added that a positive attitude towards these values should be created in the minds of children through education.

The President said that moral education helps in building our lives and brings positive changes in society.

"Moral education makes us aware of the life values of compassion, kindness, friendship and fraternity. Positive changes can occur in an individual having these qualities. Positive changes in an individual can result in a better society," said President Murmu.

She was happy to note that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is making the path to happiness, peace and joy, accessible through character-building, self-realization and divine experience. (ANI)

