India News | More ICUs May Be Needed in Coming Days: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) may be needed in the coming days as the national capital continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"We may need more ICUs in the coming days. Discussed wid doctors of our Del govt hospitals on how to increase no of ICUs," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip & Samuel Jendai Resign as BJP MLAs in Manipur, Join Congress: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Last week, the Delhi government had directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up 20,000 beds within a week to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city.

On Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi on Monday was 1,400. A total of 437 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)