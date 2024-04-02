India News | More Than 1.85 Lakh Cos Incorporated in 2023-24, Highest in a Fiscal Year

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. More than 1.85 lakh companies were incorporated in the country in 2023-24, the highest number for any financial year.

Agency News PTI| Apr 02, 2024 09:32 PM IST
India News | More Than 1.85 Lakh Cos Incorporated in 2023-24, Highest in a Fiscal Year

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) More than 1.85 lakh companies were incorporated in the country in 2023-24, the highest number for any financial year.

A total of 1,85,314 companies and 58,990 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were incorporated in the fiscal ended March 31.

In a post on X, the corporate affairs ministry said the highest number of companies were incorporated during 2023-2024, "surpassing any of the previous financial years".

A total of 1,59,339 companies and 36,249 LLPs were incorporated in 2022-23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Currency Price Change

