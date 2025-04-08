Raipur, Apr 8 (PTI) More than 3,000 poultry traders took part in a training programme on modern methods on the first day of a poultry conclave being held in the state capital, a statement said.

The two-day conclave focuses on new ideas, technologies and business opportunities in the poultry industry for traders and farmers across the country, agri-business company Indian Broiler (IB) Group, which is organising the event said.

"On the first day of the conclave, nearly 3000 poultry traders participated in the event. The traders were trained on modern methods to advance their poultry business and grow their ventures," the statement said.

IB Group founder and Managing Director Bahadur Ali said that his company has been working towards making Chhattisgarh a "Protein Hub" by 2035. "There is an increasing trend towards chicken protein in the country. Both central and state governments are supporting industries of all sizes, and efforts are underway to distribute protein to rural areas, where IB Group is playing a leading role," Ali added.

