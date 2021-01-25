Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) An honorary consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco was unveiled in the city on Monday, with the North African country's envoy saying it will boost bilateral relations in various sectors.

Ambassador Mohamed Maliki said the honorary consulate will expand ties between Morocco and India in areas such as trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Maliki also emphasised on the business opportunities in Morocco.

Bilateral relations between the two nations have greatly improved following the visit of the King of Morocco to India in 2015, officials said.

