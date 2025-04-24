Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): The mortal remains of Madhusudha Rao, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, arrived in Chennai via Delhi on Wednesday. The arrival of the body at the airport witnessed emotionally charged scenes, as grieving family members broke down in tears, leaving everyone present deeply moved.

Madhusudha Rao, a native of Kavali in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, was among those killed. His body was transported by air from Srinagar to Delhi and then to Chennai, where it was received with solemn respect at the airport's cargo terminal.

Leaders from across political parties gathered at the Chennai airport to pay tribute to the mortal. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperunthagai, AIADMK district secretary Chitlapakkam Rajendran, and KP Kandan were among those who laid floral wreaths and extended condolences to the grieving family.

Top airport officials, including CISF DIG Arun Singh and Chennai Airport Director CV Deepak, also paid tribute to the mortal remains.

Before the body was moved, the family members paid their final respects. Overcome with grief, their cries and emotional outpouring brought tears to many at the scene. The raw pain of losing a loved one to senseless violence was palpable.

Following the tribute, the mortal remains were transported via ambulance to Kavali, where the final rites will be held. State authorities have extended full support to the family during this tragic time.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

