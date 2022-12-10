New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister Ajay Bhatt paid homage to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late Gen Bipin Rawat at the United Service Institution of India (USI) in Delhi.

On December 8, 2021, General Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012.

Minister of State for Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt also unveiled the bust of Former CDS Late General Bipin Rawat.

CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Force chief ACM VR Chaudhari, Navy chief Adm R Hari Kumar and Army Chief General Manoj Pande also paid their tributes to Rawat.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that Rawat was working on the creation of a strategic rocket force.

"Gen Rawat was working on the creation of a strategic rocket force. He was one of the key players who contributed to the conceptualisation of the Agnipath scheme and was working on its nuts and bolts. The scheme could be rolled out this year," Kumar said while speaking on the occasion.

On 8 December, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Dagger War Memorial to commemorate the first death anniversary of Bipin Rawat. (ANI)

