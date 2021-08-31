New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday will be visiting the flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand where heavy rains have also triggered landslides, which have blocked several highways, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Bhatt on Tuesday held a meeting with Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to review the situation in Uttarakhand, the ministry said in a statement.

In the meeting, the minister also enquired about the damage to the Pithoragarh-Tawaghat road, it added.

"The catchment area of the Kali river at Dharchula has suffered damage due to cloudburst and incessant rains for the last five to six days," the statement said.

Bhatt told Chaudhary that in such difficult times, the BRO should make every effort to restore connectivity with all its might.

"The DG BRO assured him that BRO will provide all possible help to the state government in the border areas," the ministry said.

Five people, including children, were killed and two others went missing after heavy rains flattened houses in Jumma village in Dharchula area of the district on Sunday night.

"Minister of State for Defence is reaching Dharchula on September 1 along with Chaudhary and Lok Sabha MP Shri Ajay Tamta on a one-day visit to take stock of the flood situation first-hand in affected areas of the state," the ministry said.

