Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday met Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and discussed issues pertaining to development of the union territory.

Earlier, the minister concluded his two-day visit to Ganderbal district in central Kashmir as part of the Centre's special outreach programme for J-K.

"Today met Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad @DrBhagwatKarad, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Finance. Held discussion on a range of issues pertaining to the rapid development of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," the L-G tweeted.

The minister also interacted with representatives of political parties like the Apni Party, the district Congress committee, BJP, National Conference and the J-K Panthers Party, an official spokesperson said.

Replying to issues raised by them, Karad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all central ministers to visit the UT to interact directly with the people and elected bodies to ascertain the needs at the grassroots level.

Later, he handed over cheques worth Rs 4.06 lakh among beneficiaries of the chronic disease assistance and the education assistance of the labour department.

The minister also distributed wheelchairs, CP chairs and hearing aids among children with special needs and handed over keys of commercial vehicles to beneficiaries of the MUMKIN scheme.

Karad also distributed sports kits, golden cards and pension booklets among other beneficiaries.

The MoS visited the Kullan area of Kangan where he inaugurated a business unit of the J&K Bank.

