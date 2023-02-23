New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday inaugurated a conference aimed at building skills and competencies in the field of epidemiology among medical doctors working in public health programmes, disease surveillance and health emergency management.

She inaugurated the Regional Epidemiology Training Program National Conference of Southeast Asia Region in Varanasi in the presence of Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Also Read | Bihar Police Warn People Against Provocative, Objectionable Social Media Posts.

Stressing the need for epidemiology competency building, Dr Pawar praised the support of the National Centre for Disease Control in this regard, a statement by the health ministry said.

She noted that public health workforce for outbreak surveillance and response have to be strengthened in India to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Bhavya Kashi-Divya Kashi'.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing Teen Vlogger's Body Found in Howrah Canal.

The Minister of State for Health said the training programme will prove to be effective in consolidating the experience of the Covid period.

“A programme to develop public health infrastructure is being organised which will strengthen and promote skill-building of public health workforce across the country," she further stated.

She also said that a strong public health work force network is being prepared to deal with any kind of epidemic in future, the statement said.

Pawar also unveiled the One India FETP Roadmap Document and CD Alert on Ebola Virus Disease in the programme.

Highlighting the initiatives taken under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, Pawar noted that screening for diabetes, hypertension, Tuberculosis, Filariasis, Kala-azar, dengue, malaria, among others, is being done in Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres, while tele-consultation service is also being provided since the pandemic outbreak.

She also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman cards have been made for more than 5 crore beneficiaries across the country who can avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in any state of the country.

She also highlighted that modern labs are being prepared under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure initiative and health records are being made available on mobile only under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, stressed on the eradication of Neglected Diseases (NTDs).

He stated that to establish and demonstrate India as the regional leader in public health workforce development for emergency preparedness and response in South East Asia, the conference will also focus on the successful implementation of strategic plans and responses of the Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day training programme is being organised by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control, India under the leadership of the Centre and the state government of Uttar Pradesh.

The training programme is being organised in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) USA. The National Control of Disease Centre is the apex body coordinating the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)